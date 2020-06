Amenities

1 BR all utilities included carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator on-site laundry media room

Available 10/01/19 Kingsland GA



Historic Theater Apts Laundry on premise very convenient location 1 mile from Exit 3 . Owner pays all utilities excluding cable TV No Smoking and Pet free property . Before making formal application we ask that you to call 912-882-0009 Danny or Mike 1-912-674-1958 so we can briefly pre qualify you to see if your a good fit for this property and to avoid you any loss of applications fee .Posted Security Deposit or last months rent is based on good application . Your Credit rating is not always what we base our decision on when approving an applicant . Your verified income or Job is your credit. If this add is still posted the apartment is still for rent .

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/44078p

