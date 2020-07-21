1686 Woodsford Rd NW

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming Cape Cod in Kennesaw. Hardwood floors, open concept - great for entertaining. Master on main. Loft upstairs along with two other large bedrooms. Laundry room upstairs.

$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee



Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia

If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070

Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia

260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303