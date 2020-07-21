All apartments in Kennesaw
1686 Woodsford Rd NW
1686 Woodsford Rd NW

1686 Woodsford Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1686 Woodsford Road Northwest, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Cedarcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Charming Cape Cod in Kennesaw. Hardwood floors, open concept - great for entertaining. Master on main. Loft upstairs along with two other large bedrooms. Laundry room upstairs.
$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

