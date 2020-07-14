All apartments in Jonesboro
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:56 AM

Park at Mt. Zion

701 Mount Zion Rd · (770) 766-4526
Location

701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0807 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,176

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Unit 0207 · Avail. now

$1,176

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Mt. Zion.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
parking
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features include a playground, refreshing outdoor pool, and a fitness center. Park at Mt. Zion is close to Highways 75 and 285 and is also on the Marta Bus Route making it conveniently located to anything you could need! Jonesboro is just minutes from downtown Atlanta, the South Lake Mall, and is a short commute to the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Park at Mt. Zion is located in the Clayton County School District with Tara Elementary, Jonesboro Middle School, and Jonesboro High School. *The Park at Mt. Zion participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - $450 Per Household (Based on Credit)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per household
limit: 2
rent: $50 (1 pet), $75 (2 pets)
restrictions: Weight limit 25 lbs at full maturity. All pets must have updated shot records and provide the Management Office with an updated photo of your pet. Some breed and other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Space Provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at Mt. Zion have any available units?
Park at Mt. Zion has 2 units available starting at $1,176 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Park at Mt. Zion have?
Some of Park at Mt. Zion's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Mt. Zion currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Mt. Zion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park at Mt. Zion pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Mt. Zion is pet friendly.
Does Park at Mt. Zion offer parking?
Yes, Park at Mt. Zion offers parking.
Does Park at Mt. Zion have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park at Mt. Zion offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Mt. Zion have a pool?
Yes, Park at Mt. Zion has a pool.
Does Park at Mt. Zion have accessible units?
No, Park at Mt. Zion does not have accessible units.
Does Park at Mt. Zion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Mt. Zion has units with dishwashers.
