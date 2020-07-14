Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher w/d hookup carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access parking

Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets. Community features include a playground, refreshing outdoor pool, and a fitness center. Park at Mt. Zion is close to Highways 75 and 285 and is also on the Marta Bus Route making it conveniently located to anything you could need! Jonesboro is just minutes from downtown Atlanta, the South Lake Mall, and is a short commute to the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Park at Mt. Zion is located in the Clayton County School District with Tara Elementary, Jonesboro Middle School, and Jonesboro High School. *The Park at Mt. Zion participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.