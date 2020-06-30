326 West Ave

Amenities

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom attached duplex in great location for Marta, Shopping and downtown Jonesboro. This home as a large living area, eat-in kitchen and includes Stove and refrigerator. Brick house with large back yard and carport. To qualify - 1 year on current job grossing at least 3 x rent; No eviction filings and good, verifiable rental history for the past 48 months; All applicants must have do a criminal background check and Credit Score/report as part of the rental history verification.No pets over 25lbs. All Applicants employment must be LOCAL to be considered. Add'l info may be requested to approve application. Fraudulent documents will be turned over to Police for prosecution.