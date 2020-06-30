All apartments in Jonesboro
Find more places like 326 West Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jonesboro, GA
/
326 West Ave
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

326 West Ave

326 West Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jonesboro
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

326 West Avenue, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom attached duplex in great location for Marta, Shopping and downtown Jonesboro. This home as a large living area, eat-in kitchen and includes Stove and refrigerator. Brick house with large back yard and carport. To qualify - 1 year on current job grossing at least 3 x rent; No eviction filings and good, verifiable rental history for the past 48 months; All applicants must have do a criminal background check and Credit Score/report as part of the rental history verification.No pets over 25lbs. All Applicants employment must be LOCAL to be considered. Add'l info may be requested to approve application. Fraudulent documents will be turned over to Police for prosecution.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 West Ave have any available units?
326 West Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 West Ave have?
Some of 326 West Ave's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
326 West Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 326 West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jonesboro.
Does 326 West Ave offer parking?
Yes, 326 West Ave offers parking.
Does 326 West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 West Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 West Ave have a pool?
No, 326 West Ave does not have a pool.
Does 326 West Ave have accessible units?
No, 326 West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 326 West Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 West Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Similar Pages

Jonesboro 1 BedroomsJonesboro 2 Bedrooms
Jonesboro Apartments with PoolJonesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Jonesboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA
Dallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College