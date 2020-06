Amenities

This charming brick ranch has lots of charm and has had previous tenants who stayed for over 5 years each. This is a home that has a fenced in yard, a shed, a screened porch, wonderful fam-room and a large back yard.



If you like we used to have a garden in the back, grow it again.



easy assess to 75 north and Hwy 54.



rent is 1100 when paid on the first you get incentive of 100.00 off or 1000.00 rent.