232 S Main St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Newly Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in near downtown Jonesboro. REQUIREMENTS: Must pass credit/background check. Income requirement is 3x monthly rent. Must have an established employment history. No prior evictions. Renter's insurance required and verified. Housing vouchers are not accepted for this property. Available Mar 1st 2020. $1,095 security deposit required. Amenities include: central HVAC, upgraded plumbing and electrical, original hardwood floors, updated eat in kitchen, updated bathroom, freshly painted interior, washer dryer connection, and large yard. No utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Reserve the home today. Please submit the form on this page or contact Property Manager at 404-549-4155 to learn more.