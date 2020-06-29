All apartments in Jonesboro
232 S Main St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:17 AM

232 S Main St

232 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

232 South Main Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in near downtown Jonesboro. REQUIREMENTS: Must pass credit/background check. Income requirement is 3x monthly rent. Must have an established employment history. No prior evictions. Renter's insurance required and verified. Housing vouchers are not accepted for this property. Available Mar 1st 2020. $1,095 security deposit required. Amenities include: central HVAC, upgraded plumbing and electrical, original hardwood floors, updated eat in kitchen, updated bathroom, freshly painted interior, washer dryer connection, and large yard. No utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Reserve the home today. Please submit the form on this page or contact Property Manager at 404-549-4155 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 S Main St have any available units?
232 S Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 S Main St have?
Some of 232 S Main St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 S Main St currently offering any rent specials?
232 S Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 S Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 S Main St is pet friendly.
Does 232 S Main St offer parking?
Yes, 232 S Main St offers parking.
Does 232 S Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 S Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 S Main St have a pool?
No, 232 S Main St does not have a pool.
Does 232 S Main St have accessible units?
No, 232 S Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 232 S Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 S Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
