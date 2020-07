Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled 3 BR / 2 BA brick ranch on corner lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, new paint, new appliances, new tile in master bath, new light fixtures. Features a second family room with fireplace in the closed in garage and a screened in back deck. Home is located close to downtown Jonesboro and Jonesboro Battle City Park.