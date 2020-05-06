109 Batiste Park Rd

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Jonesboro - Property Id: 179256



This is a must see renovation with all new flooring, roof, countertops, appliances, HVAC system and more.



Call Greg Robinson 706-386-5189



*DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY UNTIL WE HAVE PERSONALLY TALKED ABOUT THE REQUIREMENTS.*



* YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT *



Requirements:

-2 Forms of ID

-2 Recent pay stubs

-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)

-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.

-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.

-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.

-Must have a clean criminal background.

-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.



Call Greg Robinson 706-386-5189 today for an appointment.



Thank you,

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179256

Property Id 179256



(RLNE5368138)