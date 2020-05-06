All apartments in Jonesboro
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

109 Batiste Park Rd

109 Batiste Road · No Longer Available
Location

109 Batiste Road, Jonesboro, GA 30236
Jonesboro

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Jonesboro - Property Id: 179256

This is a must see renovation with all new flooring, roof, countertops, appliances, HVAC system and more.

Call Greg Robinson 706-386-5189

*DO NOT APPLY FOR THIS PROPERTY UNTIL WE HAVE PERSONALLY TALKED ABOUT THE REQUIREMENTS.*

* YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT *

Requirements:
-2 Forms of ID
-2 Recent pay stubs
-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)
-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.
-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.
-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.
-Must have a clean criminal background.
-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.

Call Greg Robinson 706-386-5189 today for an appointment.

Thank you,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179256
Property Id 179256

(RLNE5368138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Batiste Park Rd have any available units?
109 Batiste Park Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jonesboro, GA.
How much is rent in Jonesboro, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Batiste Park Rd have?
Some of 109 Batiste Park Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Batiste Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
109 Batiste Park Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Batiste Park Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Batiste Park Rd is pet friendly.
Does 109 Batiste Park Rd offer parking?
No, 109 Batiste Park Rd does not offer parking.
Does 109 Batiste Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Batiste Park Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Batiste Park Rd have a pool?
No, 109 Batiste Park Rd does not have a pool.
Does 109 Batiste Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 109 Batiste Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Batiste Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Batiste Park Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

