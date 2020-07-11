90 Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA with move-in specials
Johns Creek may be a bit on the finer side of life now, but it wasn't always rich, right? Actually, it's always done pretty well. It even started the first gold rush in the U.S.
When gold was found north of the modern Johns Creek site in the 1820s, people rushed in from all over the country to see if they could make themselves rich by panning in the streams. Despite the high flying dreams, this was a little unfortunate for early Johns Creek settlers, since most of them really didn't find much gold to speak of. The gold rush was good for you, though, because it means that now you can find a nice rental home in this historic suburb of Atlanta!
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Johns Creek apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Johns Creek apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.