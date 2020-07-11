Apartment List
90 Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Johns Creek apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
32 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,177
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Johns Creek with easy access to Rte. 19. Excellent school district. Close to Northpoint Mall. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartment features private patio, washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
John's Creek Walk
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,168
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1276 sqft
Peaceful, private community with coffee bar, entertainment lounges and resort-style pool. Apartments feature A/C, soaring ceilings, built-in desks and electronic thermostat. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1476 sqft
A tennis court, clubhouse, fire pit and garage parking all adorn this community. There's a beautiful lake view as well. Units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Johns Creek
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
31 Units Available
Horseshoe Bend
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1316 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments offer walk-in closets and the convenience of washer and dryer connections in every unit. Community amenities include tennis courts, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located near East Roswell Park.
Results within 5 miles of Johns Creek
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
61 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,420
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1155 sqft
Near Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Park Lane NW, with proximity to Holcomb Bridge Park and casual restaurants. Pet-friendly apartments feature fireplace and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
79 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
27 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
70 Units Available
The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1436 sqft
The Brunswick is now leasing 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments on Lillian Webb Park in Downtown Norcross, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
13 Units Available
Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$808
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1544 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, dog park, swimming pool and gated access. Apartments feature granite countertops, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. The property is located near Dunwoody Place and Dunwoody Country Club.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
91 Units Available
Avery at Northwinds
32000 Gardner Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,147
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1463 sqft
Situated close to North Point Mall, which has shopping and fine dining. In-unit laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony included in all units. Luxury community features clubhouse, gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
83 Units Available
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1300 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments 30 minutes from Atlanta, GA. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy lake with nature trail, two pools, fitness center. Great school district.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
13 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secluded community with short drive to Pleasant Hill Road shops and entertainment. Several parks nearby. Upscale apartment homes have bright interiors and fireplace. Furnished available. 24-hour gym, garage parking, tennis.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1316 sqft
Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace, balcony, air-con, hardwood floors and granite counters. Complex contains pool, gym, media room and business center. Just minutes from I-85 for quick freeway access to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1303 sqft
Just a few yards from Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and modern, a fully equipped kitchen. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
26 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Dunwoody Panhandle
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1250 sqft
**We are now accepting guided in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. We also have self-guided tours and live video tour options available. Please schedule your tour today or contact us to learn more.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
344 Units Available
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way, Forsyth County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1192 sqft
We are now offering in-person & LIVE virtual tours by appointment! Book your curated tour experience today. Lease now & receive up to 8 weeks rent FREE! Inquire today for more information. Shop, dine, and unwind in style.
City Guide for Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek may be a bit on the finer side of life now, but it wasn't always rich, right? Actually, it's always done pretty well. It even started the first gold rush in the U.S.

When gold was found north of the modern Johns Creek site in the 1820s, people rushed in from all over the country to see if they could make themselves rich by panning in the streams. Despite the high flying dreams, this was a little unfortunate for early Johns Creek settlers, since most of them really didn't find much gold to speak of. The gold rush was good for you, though, because it means that now you can find a nice rental home in this historic suburb of Atlanta!

Having trouble with Craigslist Johns Creek? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Johns Creek, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Johns Creek apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Johns Creek apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

