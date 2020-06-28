All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated October 15 2019

9876 Cameron park cir

9876 Cameron Parc Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9876 Cameron Parc Circle, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant 2-story Townhome for rent! It’s only 3 years old and still in new condition. Enjoy cooking in your beautiful kitchen with upgraded St. Cecilia Granite counters and 42" Cabinets & uppers. Savor the moments in your fireside great room. Relish in the luxuriousness of having hardwood floors throughout your main level. Excellent schools and convenient living area. This townhome was ENERGY STAR tested and certified so you save monthly on utilities bills. Occupied until 9/30/2019. available 10/01/2019. Please use ShowingTime to schedule all showings to receive tenant approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9876 Cameron park cir have any available units?
9876 Cameron park cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9876 Cameron park cir have?
Some of 9876 Cameron park cir's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9876 Cameron park cir currently offering any rent specials?
9876 Cameron park cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9876 Cameron park cir pet-friendly?
No, 9876 Cameron park cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 9876 Cameron park cir offer parking?
Yes, 9876 Cameron park cir offers parking.
Does 9876 Cameron park cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9876 Cameron park cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9876 Cameron park cir have a pool?
No, 9876 Cameron park cir does not have a pool.
Does 9876 Cameron park cir have accessible units?
No, 9876 Cameron park cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9876 Cameron park cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9876 Cameron park cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 9876 Cameron park cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 9876 Cameron park cir does not have units with air conditioning.
