9876 Cameron park cir

Elegant 2-story Townhome for rent! It’s only 3 years old and still in new condition. Enjoy cooking in your beautiful kitchen with upgraded St. Cecilia Granite counters and 42" Cabinets & uppers. Savor the moments in your fireside great room. Relish in the luxuriousness of having hardwood floors throughout your main level. Excellent schools and convenient living area. This townhome was ENERGY STAR tested and certified so you save monthly on utilities bills. Occupied until 9/30/2019. available 10/01/2019. Please use ShowingTime to schedule all showings to receive tenant approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
