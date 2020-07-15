All apartments in Johns Creek
9845 Coventry Lane
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

9845 Coventry Lane

9845 Coventry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9845 Coventry Ln, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Must see this beautiful Craftsman style home in JC. This home offers hardwoods throughout the main level, lg dining, study/5th bedroom w/ full bath; all open to lg fireside family room w/coffered ceiling & floor to ceiling windows. The kitchen has SS appliances, walk-in pantry, tons of cabinets & lg island, keeping & eating area. Upstairs has a huge Master w/ FP & sitting area, MB & closet. Enjoy 3 additional bedrooms w/ 2 baths, laundry & library loft. Lg finished basement w/ a theater room, BR, Bath, REC area and more. Walk to Restaurants, Schools & park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9845 Coventry Lane have any available units?
9845 Coventry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9845 Coventry Lane have?
Some of 9845 Coventry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9845 Coventry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9845 Coventry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9845 Coventry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9845 Coventry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 9845 Coventry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9845 Coventry Lane offers parking.
Does 9845 Coventry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9845 Coventry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9845 Coventry Lane have a pool?
No, 9845 Coventry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9845 Coventry Lane have accessible units?
No, 9845 Coventry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9845 Coventry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9845 Coventry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9845 Coventry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9845 Coventry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
