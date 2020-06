9818 Murano View

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

FABULOUS READY TO MOVE IN LAKE VIEW TOWN HOME with FRESHLY PAINTED ALL INTERIOR Walls, Ceilings & Trim TOWNHOME in SOUGHT after ACTIVE "NEWHAVEN" community right ACROSS from Johns Creek High School. NEW ROOF. Highly rated JOHNS CREEK SCHOOLS. Large OPEN Floor Plan. HARDWOOD throughout 1st FLOOR. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, Under cabinet Range Hood, NEW SAMSUNG REFRIGERATOR, FRONT LOADING WASHER, DRYER. RECESSED LIGHTING & CEILING FANS thru’out the ENTIRE home. WALK to PUBLIX, TARGET, REGAL CINEMAS and much more. Kids PLAY AREA, LAKE and GAZEBO in community - WON'T LAST