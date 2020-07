Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths in great condition with fresh interior paint and newer carpet in swim and tennis community in Alpharetta. 2 story foyer with hardwood, separate living room, formal dining, study or office, and spacious family and eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

Rear covered porch and huge level backyard is great for kids. Must show home !!!