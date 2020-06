Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Large open floor plan with hardwood flooring, gas cooking range, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and brand new HVAC/Furnace! Must See! Located in the back of the community with the back of the home facing the woods! Super cozy and quit. Move in ready and freshly painted in desirable Johns Creek/Alpharetta. Close to Avalon, Northpoint Mall and the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area! 3rd bedroom best used as an office, nursery, etc. 2 Reserved Parking spaces.