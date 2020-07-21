All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
8925 Laurel Way
8925 Laurel Way

8925 Laurel Way
Location

8925 Laurel Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the closest you can live to the Atlanta city, yet enjoy the amenities, and best schools of the Johns Creek Suburbs. The river glen subdivision borders the Chattahoochee National forest . You can walk to the trails , and the Chattahoochee river from the house. There is also an area to keep your boat in the backyard of the house. Kitchen has granite island , pantry, vaulted sunny breakfast room, beautiful hardwood floors on main level! Formal dining & office, 2 story foyer. Finished basement, huge deck, private, level backyard. Level driveway & side entry garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8925 Laurel Way have any available units?
8925 Laurel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 8925 Laurel Way have?
Some of 8925 Laurel Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8925 Laurel Way currently offering any rent specials?
8925 Laurel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8925 Laurel Way pet-friendly?
No, 8925 Laurel Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 8925 Laurel Way offer parking?
Yes, 8925 Laurel Way offers parking.
Does 8925 Laurel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8925 Laurel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8925 Laurel Way have a pool?
No, 8925 Laurel Way does not have a pool.
Does 8925 Laurel Way have accessible units?
No, 8925 Laurel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8925 Laurel Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8925 Laurel Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8925 Laurel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8925 Laurel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
