8925 Laurel Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is the closest you can live to the Atlanta city, yet enjoy the amenities, and best schools of the Johns Creek Suburbs. The river glen subdivision borders the Chattahoochee National forest . You can walk to the trails , and the Chattahoochee river from the house. There is also an area to keep your boat in the backyard of the house. Kitchen has granite island , pantry, vaulted sunny breakfast room, beautiful hardwood floors on main level! Formal dining & office, 2 story foyer. Finished basement, huge deck, private, level backyard. Level driveway & side entry garage!