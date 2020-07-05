All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8203 Fairview Bluff

8203 Fairview Bluff · No Longer Available
Location

8203 Fairview Bluff, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This sunny, updated end unit in the Pinnacle section of Rivermont Country Club offers beautiful fairway views and tasteful updates that include new bathrooms with tiled shower and floors and new vanities, an updated kitchen with new appliances, breakfast bar and cozy corner for office space, a large living room with cathedral ceiling and fireplace that opens onto the dining area. With bedrooms on each side of the unit, this is a great floor plan for roommates.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 10/1/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8203 Fairview Bluff have any available units?
8203 Fairview Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 8203 Fairview Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
8203 Fairview Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 Fairview Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 8203 Fairview Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 8203 Fairview Bluff offer parking?
No, 8203 Fairview Bluff does not offer parking.
Does 8203 Fairview Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8203 Fairview Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 Fairview Bluff have a pool?
No, 8203 Fairview Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 8203 Fairview Bluff have accessible units?
No, 8203 Fairview Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 Fairview Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 8203 Fairview Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8203 Fairview Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 8203 Fairview Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.

