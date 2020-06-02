All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

7846 Laurel Crest Drive

7846 Laurel Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7846 Laurel Crest Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
**WILL BE MOVE IN READY ON 6/14/19**Beautiful townhome in Johns Creek / Northview High Cluster, Swim/Tennis, Open floor plan with a large island in Kitchen offers plenty of extra counter space and upgraded cabinets. Beautiful hardwood floors on main, Master features a huge walk-in closet, large shower and double vanities, all counter tops w/ granite, finished basement has a large bedroom and full bath, great gated community close to shopping and restaurant, top-ranking schools. This townhome is beautifully upgraded and ready for your family to make this place home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7846 Laurel Crest Drive have any available units?
7846 Laurel Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 7846 Laurel Crest Drive have?
Some of 7846 Laurel Crest Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7846 Laurel Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7846 Laurel Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7846 Laurel Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7846 Laurel Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 7846 Laurel Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 7846 Laurel Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7846 Laurel Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7846 Laurel Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7846 Laurel Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7846 Laurel Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 7846 Laurel Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7846 Laurel Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7846 Laurel Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7846 Laurel Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7846 Laurel Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7846 Laurel Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
