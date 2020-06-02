7846 Laurel Crest Drive

Amenities
**WILL BE MOVE IN READY ON 6/14/19**Beautiful townhome in Johns Creek / Northview High Cluster, Swim/Tennis, Open floor plan with a large island in Kitchen offers plenty of extra counter space and upgraded cabinets. Beautiful hardwood floors on main, Master features a huge walk-in closet, large shower and double vanities, all counter tops w/ granite, finished basement has a large bedroom and full bath, great gated community close to shopping and restaurant, top-ranking schools. This townhome is beautifully upgraded and ready for your family to make this place home!