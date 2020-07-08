All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
784 Morganton Drive
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:09 AM

784 Morganton Drive

784 Morganton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

784 Morganton Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Tremendous lease opportunity in Jaden Woods! Gorgeous executive brick/stone home with an amazing finished terrace level. Spacious high end home features 7 bedrooms, 5 full and one half bath. Chef's kitchen opens to keeping room with fireplace. Upstairs master bedroom is beautifully appointed. Bedroom on main level with full bath. Home features hardwood floors and coffered ceilings. Must-see terrace level includes home theater, kitchen, two bedrooms, family room and full bath. Large three car garage and level private yard.Terrific Johns Creek location, excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 784 Morganton Drive have any available units?
784 Morganton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 784 Morganton Drive have?
Some of 784 Morganton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 784 Morganton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
784 Morganton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 784 Morganton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 784 Morganton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 784 Morganton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 784 Morganton Drive offers parking.
Does 784 Morganton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 784 Morganton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 784 Morganton Drive have a pool?
No, 784 Morganton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 784 Morganton Drive have accessible units?
No, 784 Morganton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 784 Morganton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 784 Morganton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 784 Morganton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 784 Morganton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

