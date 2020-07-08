784 Morganton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Tremendous lease opportunity in Jaden Woods! Gorgeous executive brick/stone home with an amazing finished terrace level. Spacious high end home features 7 bedrooms, 5 full and one half bath. Chef's kitchen opens to keeping room with fireplace. Upstairs master bedroom is beautifully appointed. Bedroom on main level with full bath. Home features hardwood floors and coffered ceilings. Must-see terrace level includes home theater, kitchen, two bedrooms, family room and full bath. Large three car garage and level private yard.Terrific Johns Creek location, excellent schools.