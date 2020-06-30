7185 Threadstone Overlook

Beautiful 2-STORY BRICK FRONT home! 4 bedroom 3.5 baths on a FULL FINISHED BASEMENT in sought after award winning NORTHVIEW High School subdivision. GUEST ROOM and FULL BATHROOM on MAIN LEVEL. HARDWOOD FLOORS and walk in closets. GREAT FLOORPLAN -- VERY OPEN and BRIGHT on the main level with SUNROOM... MUST SEE! RARE FIND in this area... HURRY BEFORE IT'S GONE…
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
