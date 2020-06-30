7185 Threadstone Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2-STORY BRICK FRONT home! 4 bedroom 3.5 baths on a FULL FINISHED BASEMENT in sought after award winning NORTHVIEW High School subdivision. GUEST ROOM and FULL BATHROOM on MAIN LEVEL. HARDWOOD FLOORS and walk in closets. GREAT FLOORPLAN -- VERY OPEN and BRIGHT on the main level with SUNROOM... MUST SEE! RARE FIND in this area... HURRY BEFORE IT'S GONE…