Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
7185 Threadstone Overlook
Last updated April 25 2020 at 4:09 AM

7185 Threadstone Overlook

7185 Threadstone Overlook · No Longer Available
Location

7185 Threadstone Overlook, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2-STORY BRICK FRONT home! 4 bedroom 3.5 baths on a FULL FINISHED BASEMENT in sought after award winning NORTHVIEW High School subdivision. GUEST ROOM and FULL BATHROOM on MAIN LEVEL. HARDWOOD FLOORS and walk in closets. GREAT FLOORPLAN -- VERY OPEN and BRIGHT on the main level with SUNROOM... MUST SEE! RARE FIND in this area... HURRY BEFORE IT'S GONE…

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7185 Threadstone Overlook have any available units?
7185 Threadstone Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 7185 Threadstone Overlook have?
Some of 7185 Threadstone Overlook's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7185 Threadstone Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
7185 Threadstone Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7185 Threadstone Overlook pet-friendly?
No, 7185 Threadstone Overlook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 7185 Threadstone Overlook offer parking?
Yes, 7185 Threadstone Overlook offers parking.
Does 7185 Threadstone Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7185 Threadstone Overlook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7185 Threadstone Overlook have a pool?
No, 7185 Threadstone Overlook does not have a pool.
Does 7185 Threadstone Overlook have accessible units?
No, 7185 Threadstone Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 7185 Threadstone Overlook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7185 Threadstone Overlook has units with dishwashers.
Does 7185 Threadstone Overlook have units with air conditioning?
No, 7185 Threadstone Overlook does not have units with air conditioning.

