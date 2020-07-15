7056 Belltoll Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite tennis court

Belcrest Beauty! Northview High School! Beautifully maintained brick home on cul de sac w/brick front porch for relaxing, Private backyard, short walk to Swim and Tennis amenities. Vaulted Ceilings in foyer and Great room, Guest Suite on main floor. Kitchen w/Stainless appliances overlooks Fireside Family room with back staircase. Master Suite w/jacuzzi tub, separate shower, double vanities, HUGE walk in closet, secondary bedroom with en-suite bath, and two other bedrooms upstairs share secondary bath. Outside, patio, terraced gardens, ready for the weekend!