Johns Creek, GA
645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive

645 Lake Medlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

645 Lake Medlock Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Medlock Bridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home in Medlock Bridge Subdivision - TONS of space, Swim Tennis Community, Johns Creek High School, Four bedrooms upstairs, Spacious, light and airy main living level, fully finished basement with walk out bedroom, several living areas, and half bath. Gleaming hardwoods on main, Granite and Stainless kitchen, two story foyer and family room, separate living and dining areas. Walk to shopping restaurants, and schools. Come make Medlock Bridge your home before Summer - get situated before school starts. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive have any available units?
645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive have?
Some of 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive offers parking.
Does 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive has a pool.
Does 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
