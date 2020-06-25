645 LAKE MEDLOCK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home in Medlock Bridge Subdivision - TONS of space, Swim Tennis Community, Johns Creek High School, Four bedrooms upstairs, Spacious, light and airy main living level, fully finished basement with walk out bedroom, several living areas, and half bath. Gleaming hardwoods on main, Granite and Stainless kitchen, two story foyer and family room, separate living and dining areas. Walk to shopping restaurants, and schools. Come make Medlock Bridge your home before Summer - get situated before school starts. Professionally managed.