Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A BEAUTIFUL 2017 BUILT HOME IN THE MUCH SOUGHT AFTER JOHNS CREEK AREA. INVITING FOYER WITH A LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. A SPACIOUS AND OPEN FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA. BUTLERS PANTRY OFF OF THE KITCHEN. OVERSIZED OWNER'S SUITE AND 3 SECONDARY BEDROOMS WITH A LOFT. JACK AND JILL BEDROOMS AND ONE SECONDARY BED WITH OWN BATH. BEAUTIFUL AND NEW GATED COMMUNITY WITH WONDERFUL AMENITIES. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS! CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND RECREATION! A MUST SEE!!!