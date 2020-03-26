All apartments in Johns Creek
6440 Barwick Ln

Location

6440 Barwick Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/d5c8b5c0be ----
This home is located near Northview High School; one of the most sought after school district in North Fulton. It's next door to the community swim and tennis amenities. The property is a two story home with the family room opened to the kitchen. The main level has hard wood floors and all bedrooms upstairs are adequate in size. The laundry room is upstairs near the bedrooms. The back yard is flat, with plenty of space for the kids to play. The home is near HWY 120, HWY 141, Duluth, Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Cumming. If this property interest you; conduct a drive inspection. If it passes your drive by inspection; contact us at 404-857-0248 for an inside tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6440 Barwick Ln have any available units?
6440 Barwick Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 6440 Barwick Ln have?
Some of 6440 Barwick Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6440 Barwick Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6440 Barwick Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6440 Barwick Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6440 Barwick Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 6440 Barwick Ln offer parking?
No, 6440 Barwick Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6440 Barwick Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6440 Barwick Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6440 Barwick Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6440 Barwick Ln has a pool.
Does 6440 Barwick Ln have accessible units?
No, 6440 Barwick Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6440 Barwick Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6440 Barwick Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6440 Barwick Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6440 Barwick Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
