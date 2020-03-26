6440 Barwick Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

This home is located near Northview High School; one of the most sought after school district in North Fulton. It's next door to the community swim and tennis amenities. The property is a two story home with the family room opened to the kitchen. The main level has hard wood floors and all bedrooms upstairs are adequate in size. The laundry room is upstairs near the bedrooms. The back yard is flat, with plenty of space for the kids to play. The home is near HWY 120, HWY 141, Duluth, Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Cumming. If this property interest you; conduct a drive inspection. If it passes your drive by inspection; contact us at 404-857-0248 for an inside tour.