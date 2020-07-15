615 Sweet Stream Trace

Amenities

In Great Location Sought After Johns Creek Sugar Mill Subdivision. Walk to Restaurants, H-mart, and Northview High School. It is a 9, 10 and 10 rating for Wilson Creek Elementary, River Trail Middle School and Northview High school. Community with Resort style Swim/Tennis Included and playground! The house has granite counter tops, hardwood floors, 2 car garage and basement with plenty of storage space! Applicants Must Pass Credit and Background checks, No Past evictions, Credit Score 650+, Income must be at least 3x the Rent, No Pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.