Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

NEWLY UPDATED TOWNHOME in SOUGHT after ACTIVE "Newhaven" community right ACROSS from Johns Creek High School. COMPLETE UPDATE in 2016! Highly rated JOHNS CREEK SCHOOLS. Large OPEN Floor Plan. HARDWOOD throughout 1st FLOOR, GRANITE counter tops in kitchen, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER are included. WALK to PUBLIX, TARGET, REGAL CINEMAS and much more shopping, casual/ fine dining, Kids PLAY AREA and GAZEBO in community. WON'T LAST...