5640 Vicarage Walk

Amenities
Welcome to your new home. This 4-sides Brick Home is immaculate.Completely re-done. New Hardware, Granite Counters, New Light Fixtures &is MOVE-IN ready. The Main Floor features a Beautiful Kitchen w/ StainlessSteel Appliances & a Breakfast Room, Separate Living, Dining, & FamilyRooms & a Guest Suite w/Private Bath. Upstairs features a Master Suite w/completely updated Master Bath, 2 Other Bedrooms, an Oversized BonusBedroom & Full Bath. Located in a Great Neighborhood w/all Johns Creek hasto offer, this Home is a Gem!OWNER DOES NOT NEGOTIATE RENT AMOUNT. AVAILABLE DATE IS7/15/2020.