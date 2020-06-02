All apartments in Johns Creek
5640 Vicarage Walk
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:38 PM

5640 Vicarage Walk

5640 Vicarage Walk · (678) 517-0231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5640 Vicarage Walk, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3464 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Welcome to your new home. This 4-sides Brick Home is immaculate.Completely re-done. New Hardware, Granite Counters, New Light Fixtures &is MOVE-IN ready. The Main Floor features a Beautiful Kitchen w/ StainlessSteel Appliances & a Breakfast Room, Separate Living, Dining, & FamilyRooms & a Guest Suite w/Private Bath. Upstairs features a Master Suite w/completely updated Master Bath, 2 Other Bedrooms, an Oversized BonusBedroom & Full Bath. Located in a Great Neighborhood w/all Johns Creek hasto offer, this Home is a Gem!OWNER DOES NOT NEGOTIATE RENT AMOUNT. AVAILABLE DATE IS7/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5640 Vicarage Walk have any available units?
5640 Vicarage Walk has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5640 Vicarage Walk have?
Some of 5640 Vicarage Walk's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5640 Vicarage Walk currently offering any rent specials?
5640 Vicarage Walk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5640 Vicarage Walk pet-friendly?
No, 5640 Vicarage Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 5640 Vicarage Walk offer parking?
Yes, 5640 Vicarage Walk does offer parking.
Does 5640 Vicarage Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5640 Vicarage Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5640 Vicarage Walk have a pool?
No, 5640 Vicarage Walk does not have a pool.
Does 5640 Vicarage Walk have accessible units?
No, 5640 Vicarage Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 5640 Vicarage Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5640 Vicarage Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 5640 Vicarage Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 5640 Vicarage Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
