Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Won't last long! Amazing location! Hard to find clean ranch home. NEWLY updated master bath, guest bath, interior paint, and appliances! You will love this floor-plan! Washer and Dryer included! Great neighborhood w/ swim/tennis/playground. Best schools and so close to everything! MUST have good credit-absolutely NO exceptions-ZERO! Background check also required. No application fee. NO PETS! This home is NOT for sale, only for rent.