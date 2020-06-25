5235 Cresslyn Rdg

Amenities

Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3.5ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Townhome Community in Johns Creek/Alpharetta. Fantastic walkable lifestyle with restaurants, grocery store, & shops just steps from Cresslyn. Top ranked school systems! The Foxdale features an open floor plan with sunroom & deck located on the main level. Fireside family room, spacious casual dining & hardwoods on main level. Gourmet kitchen w/quartz countertops & ss appliances. This home has large kitchen island for gatherings!



Schools:

Elem: Lake Windward

Middle: Taylor Road

High: Chattahoochee

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany(669) 231-2126

and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact



