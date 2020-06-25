All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

5235 Cresslyn Rdg

5235 Cresslyn Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

5235 Cresslyn Ridge, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Alpharetta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3.5ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Townhome Community in Johns Creek/Alpharetta. Fantastic walkable lifestyle with restaurants, grocery store, & shops just steps from Cresslyn. Top ranked school systems! The Foxdale features an open floor plan with sunroom & deck located on the main level. Fireside family room, spacious casual dining & hardwoods on main level. Gourmet kitchen w/quartz countertops & ss appliances. This home has large kitchen island for gatherings!

Schools:
Elem: Lake Windward
Middle: Taylor Road
High: Chattahoochee
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5235 Cresslyn Rdg have any available units?
5235 Cresslyn Rdg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 5235 Cresslyn Rdg currently offering any rent specials?
5235 Cresslyn Rdg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5235 Cresslyn Rdg pet-friendly?
Yes, 5235 Cresslyn Rdg is pet friendly.
Does 5235 Cresslyn Rdg offer parking?
No, 5235 Cresslyn Rdg does not offer parking.
Does 5235 Cresslyn Rdg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5235 Cresslyn Rdg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5235 Cresslyn Rdg have a pool?
No, 5235 Cresslyn Rdg does not have a pool.
Does 5235 Cresslyn Rdg have accessible units?
No, 5235 Cresslyn Rdg does not have accessible units.
Does 5235 Cresslyn Rdg have units with dishwashers?
No, 5235 Cresslyn Rdg does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5235 Cresslyn Rdg have units with air conditioning?
No, 5235 Cresslyn Rdg does not have units with air conditioning.
