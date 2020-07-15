All apartments in Johns Creek
5040 Garrett Court
5040 Garrett Court

5040 Garrett Court · No Longer Available
Location

5040 Garrett Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Luxury meets convenience in this like new (2017) 3 bed 2 1/2 bath END unit townhome. Walk in to a spacious, bright, and open concept main floor with separate dining and living areas. Kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, granite countertops, SS appliances, and 42? cabinets. Upstairs, find your master retreat with sitting/office area, large master spa-like bath with oversized closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms and bath. Attic space can be used for extra storage. Private fenced yard. Gated community with convenience of walking to Publix, shopping, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 Garrett Court have any available units?
5040 Garrett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 5040 Garrett Court have?
Some of 5040 Garrett Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 Garrett Court currently offering any rent specials?
5040 Garrett Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 Garrett Court pet-friendly?
No, 5040 Garrett Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 5040 Garrett Court offer parking?
Yes, 5040 Garrett Court offers parking.
Does 5040 Garrett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 Garrett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 Garrett Court have a pool?
No, 5040 Garrett Court does not have a pool.
Does 5040 Garrett Court have accessible units?
No, 5040 Garrett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 Garrett Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 Garrett Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5040 Garrett Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5040 Garrett Court does not have units with air conditioning.
