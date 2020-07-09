4931 Anclote Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sought After Johns Creek Location~ 4 Bed/2.5 Bath~Walking Distance to Taylor Middle School~This Home Features Separate Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Separate Family Room w/Cozy Fireplace. Granite Kitchen With Top of The Line Appliances and Hardwood Flooring. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings and Large Master Bath w/Garden Tub and Separate Shower! Large Backyard! Close to Avalon Mall and Northpoint Mall~ Elementary~State Bridge Crossing: Middle~ Taylor Road: High~ Chattahoochee~ Don't Miss This Opportunity to Live in Award Winning School District!!