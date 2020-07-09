All apartments in Johns Creek
4931 Anclote Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

4931 Anclote Drive

4931 Anclote Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4931 Anclote Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sought After Johns Creek Location~ 4 Bed/2.5 Bath~Walking Distance to Taylor Middle School~This Home Features Separate Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Separate Family Room w/Cozy Fireplace. Granite Kitchen With Top of The Line Appliances and Hardwood Flooring. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings and Large Master Bath w/Garden Tub and Separate Shower! Large Backyard! Close to Avalon Mall and Northpoint Mall~ Elementary~State Bridge Crossing: Middle~ Taylor Road: High~ Chattahoochee~ Don't Miss This Opportunity to Live in Award Winning School District!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 Anclote Drive have any available units?
4931 Anclote Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4931 Anclote Drive have?
Some of 4931 Anclote Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 Anclote Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4931 Anclote Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 Anclote Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4931 Anclote Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 4931 Anclote Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4931 Anclote Drive offers parking.
Does 4931 Anclote Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4931 Anclote Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 Anclote Drive have a pool?
No, 4931 Anclote Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4931 Anclote Drive have accessible units?
No, 4931 Anclote Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 Anclote Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4931 Anclote Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4931 Anclote Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4931 Anclote Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

