All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 4885 Streamside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
4885 Streamside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4885 Streamside Drive

4885 Streamside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4885 Streamside Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful ranch with private wooded backyard and 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. This charming home boasts new flooring, new countertops, new appliances, and new paint! You'll appreciate the vaulted ceilings in the living area with sky lights and a sitting bench in the dining room/kitchen. Spacious master suite with garden tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Every bedroom has a ceiling fan. Incredible Johns Creek location in top rated school district! Contact today!

Schools: State Bridge Crossing E.S., Taylor Rd M.S., Chattahoochee H.S.

Pets: Negotiable.

Availability: Home is available for self-showing at your convenience by registering on Rently.com. Text or call Keona at 404-821-8057 for questions and more info.

Directions: 400N to exit 10 (Old Milton Pkwy) turn right and merge onto
120E which turns into State Bridge Rd, turn left on Morton Rd, then right on Morton Circle, then right on Streamside drive.

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: Apply online today at www.rentappeal.com! Application fee is only $50 per adult. No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Rental guidelines and criteria can also be found at rentappeal.com.

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4885 Streamside Drive have any available units?
4885 Streamside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4885 Streamside Drive have?
Some of 4885 Streamside Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4885 Streamside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4885 Streamside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4885 Streamside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4885 Streamside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4885 Streamside Drive offer parking?
No, 4885 Streamside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4885 Streamside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4885 Streamside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4885 Streamside Drive have a pool?
No, 4885 Streamside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4885 Streamside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4885 Streamside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4885 Streamside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4885 Streamside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4885 Streamside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4885 Streamside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College