4885 Streamside Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan bathtub

Beautiful ranch with private wooded backyard and 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. This charming home boasts new flooring, new countertops, new appliances, and new paint! You'll appreciate the vaulted ceilings in the living area with sky lights and a sitting bench in the dining room/kitchen. Spacious master suite with garden tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Every bedroom has a ceiling fan. Incredible Johns Creek location in top rated school district! Contact today!



Schools: State Bridge Crossing E.S., Taylor Rd M.S., Chattahoochee H.S.



Pets: Negotiable.



Availability: Home is available for self-showing at your convenience by registering on Rently.com. Text or call Keona at 404-821-8057 for questions and more info.



Directions: 400N to exit 10 (Old Milton Pkwy) turn right and merge onto

120E which turns into State Bridge Rd, turn left on Morton Rd, then right on Morton Circle, then right on Streamside drive.



APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: Apply online today at www.rentappeal.com! Application fee is only $50 per adult. No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Rental guidelines and criteria can also be found at rentappeal.com.



DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.