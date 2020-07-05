All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

485 Chippenham Court

485 Chippenham Court · No Longer Available
Location

485 Chippenham Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Wellington

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Brick front single family located in thought-after Johns Creek school district. Two story high ceiling in living room. Open kitchen to family. Glassy sliding door in kitchen allows tons of natural light. Flat backyard New carpet new paint in some of the rooms. Home is located in quiet cul-de-sac. Community offers swimming pool/tennis court. Great place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Chippenham Court have any available units?
485 Chippenham Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 485 Chippenham Court have?
Some of 485 Chippenham Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Chippenham Court currently offering any rent specials?
485 Chippenham Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Chippenham Court pet-friendly?
No, 485 Chippenham Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 485 Chippenham Court offer parking?
Yes, 485 Chippenham Court offers parking.
Does 485 Chippenham Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 Chippenham Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Chippenham Court have a pool?
Yes, 485 Chippenham Court has a pool.
Does 485 Chippenham Court have accessible units?
No, 485 Chippenham Court does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Chippenham Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 485 Chippenham Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 485 Chippenham Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 485 Chippenham Court has units with air conditioning.

