485 Chippenham Court

Amenities

on-site laundry garage pool air conditioning tennis court carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Brick front single family located in thought-after Johns Creek school district. Two story high ceiling in living room. Open kitchen to family. Glassy sliding door in kitchen allows tons of natural light. Flat backyard New carpet new paint in some of the rooms. Home is located in quiet cul-de-sac. Community offers swimming pool/tennis court. Great place to live!