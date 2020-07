Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Well maintained home in excellent school district, formal living and dining room hardwood floor on 2 story foyer, bright kitchen with white and gas range oven refrigerator and dishwasher, neutral paint throughout, large master with vaulted ceilings, master bath with tile floors and and tub, private backyard, close to shopping center and restaurants, walk to Taylor Middle School or Chattahoochee High School, must see!!!