Great neighborhood with great schools. ALL YARDCARE INCLUDED. Home has private fenced backyard. Main level is all has hardwoods and tile. Kitchen features and island with granite countertops and beutiful shutters on all the windows. The master bath is fully renovated. Available JUNE 1 2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4610 Weathervane Drive have any available units?
4610 Weathervane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4610 Weathervane Drive have?
Some of 4610 Weathervane Drive's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Weathervane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Weathervane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.