Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
4610 Weathervane Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:45 AM

4610 Weathervane Drive

4610 Weathervane Drive · No Longer Available
Johns Creek
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4610 Weathervane Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Great neighborhood with great schools. ALL YARDCARE INCLUDED. Home has private fenced backyard. Main level is all has hardwoods and tile. Kitchen features and island with granite countertops and beutiful shutters on all the windows. The master bath is fully renovated. Available JUNE 1 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Weathervane Drive have any available units?
4610 Weathervane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4610 Weathervane Drive have?
Some of 4610 Weathervane Drive's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Weathervane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Weathervane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Weathervane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4610 Weathervane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 4610 Weathervane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Weathervane Drive offers parking.
Does 4610 Weathervane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Weathervane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Weathervane Drive have a pool?
No, 4610 Weathervane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Weathervane Drive have accessible units?
No, 4610 Weathervane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Weathervane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 Weathervane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4610 Weathervane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4610 Weathervane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
