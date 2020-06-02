4610 Weathervane Drive

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great neighborhood with great schools. ALL YARDCARE INCLUDED. Home has private fenced backyard. Main level is all has hardwoods and tile. Kitchen features and island with granite countertops and beutiful shutters on all the windows. The master bath is fully renovated. Available JUNE 1 2019