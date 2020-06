Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available for immediate move in! Don't miss out on this fantastic remodeled rental! Located in the heart of Johns Creek this 3 bedroom home is located in a cul-de-sac and close to the walking path for the elementary school! This home is in move in ready condition with fresh paint and features formal living room, dining and large 2 story family room. Kitchen is open to family room and has granite and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are upstairs and are good sized. All bathrooms have been updated with tile and granite. Private Backyard. GOOD CREDIT. NO PETS.