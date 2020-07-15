316 Ashbrook Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Affordable DREAM HOME with upscale custom built basement in a gated community in top school district. 4 Side Brick, 5 Bed, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage, hardwood thru out the main, Granite counter tops, upgraded Cabinets. Custom attic for extra storage. Dream walk-out basement with grand GRANITE FLOOR DESIGNS, CUSTOM FANCY BAR, BIG PARTY HALL WITH SECOND FULL KITCHEN, CUSTOM THEATER. Minutes from grocery, shopping, gym, hospital and schools. Nice neighborhood with event celebrations and movie nights. YOU SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT.