All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 316 Ashbrook Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
316 Ashbrook Boulevard
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

316 Ashbrook Boulevard

316 Ashbrook Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

316 Ashbrook Blvd, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Affordable DREAM HOME with upscale custom built basement in a gated community in top school district. 4 Side Brick, 5 Bed, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage, hardwood thru out the main, Granite counter tops, upgraded Cabinets. Custom attic for extra storage. Dream walk-out basement with grand GRANITE FLOOR DESIGNS, CUSTOM FANCY BAR, BIG PARTY HALL WITH SECOND FULL KITCHEN, CUSTOM THEATER. Minutes from grocery, shopping, gym, hospital and schools. Nice neighborhood with event celebrations and movie nights. YOU SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Ashbrook Boulevard have any available units?
316 Ashbrook Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 316 Ashbrook Boulevard have?
Some of 316 Ashbrook Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Ashbrook Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
316 Ashbrook Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Ashbrook Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 316 Ashbrook Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 316 Ashbrook Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 316 Ashbrook Boulevard offers parking.
Does 316 Ashbrook Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Ashbrook Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Ashbrook Boulevard have a pool?
No, 316 Ashbrook Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 316 Ashbrook Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 316 Ashbrook Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Ashbrook Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Ashbrook Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Ashbrook Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Ashbrook Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsJohns Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Johns Creek Apartments with BalconiesJohns Creek Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College