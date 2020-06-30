304 S River Farm Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Upscale Townhome on Chattahoochee River. Complete renovation with gleaming hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, custom shelving and much more! Renovated kitchen featuring granite and open concept with views of the living room. Master suite includes updated bath and walk-in closet. Two bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Finished Basement with In law suite. Full Kitchen 2 full bedrooms and living area. Also has hookups for secondary washer/Dryer in basement. All appliances stay. Walking path to Chattahoochee River accessible from your door!