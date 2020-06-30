All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
304 S River Farm Dr
304 S River Farm Dr

304 South River Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 South River Farm Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Upscale Townhome on Chattahoochee River. Complete renovation with gleaming hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, custom shelving and much more! Renovated kitchen featuring granite and open concept with views of the living room. Master suite includes updated bath and walk-in closet. Two bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Finished Basement with In law suite. Full Kitchen 2 full bedrooms and living area. Also has hookups for secondary washer/Dryer in basement. All appliances stay. Walking path to Chattahoochee River accessible from your door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 S River Farm Dr have any available units?
304 S River Farm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 304 S River Farm Dr have?
Some of 304 S River Farm Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 S River Farm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
304 S River Farm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 S River Farm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 304 S River Farm Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 304 S River Farm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 304 S River Farm Dr offers parking.
Does 304 S River Farm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 S River Farm Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 S River Farm Dr have a pool?
Yes, 304 S River Farm Dr has a pool.
Does 304 S River Farm Dr have accessible units?
No, 304 S River Farm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 304 S River Farm Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 S River Farm Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 S River Farm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 S River Farm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

