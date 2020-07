Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

New New New!!! never lived in!!! 3bedrooms and 3 & 1/2 bath, Large open Main floor with sunroom, family room, dining & kitchen with breakfast bar, lots of counter space stainless appliances. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer include... Master suite features a huge walk-in closet, double vanities, large frameless shower & garden tub. Gated community with swim and tennis, great Fulton schools, close to restaurants & shopping...ready to move in now