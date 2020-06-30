303 S River Farm Drive

Amenities

Beautiful views of the Chattahoochee River from this riverfront townhome. Home can be furnished for $3,500 per month. 2 car garage. Complete renovation with gleaming hardwood floors, custom shelving, eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features an updated bath, spacious closet, and views of the river. Two additional bedrooms complete the upper level. Unfinished basement with plenty of storage potential. Walking path to Chattahoochee River accessible from your door! Minimum 2 year rental. To apply, visit mysmartmove.