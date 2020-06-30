All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

303 S River Farm Drive

303 South River Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

303 South River Farm Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful views of the Chattahoochee River from this riverfront townhome. Home can be furnished for $3,500 per month. 2 car garage. Complete renovation with gleaming hardwood floors, custom shelving, eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master suite features an updated bath, spacious closet, and views of the river. Two additional bedrooms complete the upper level. Unfinished basement with plenty of storage potential. Walking path to Chattahoochee River accessible from your door! Minimum 2 year rental. To apply, visit mysmartmove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 S River Farm Drive have any available units?
303 S River Farm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 303 S River Farm Drive have?
Some of 303 S River Farm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 S River Farm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 S River Farm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 S River Farm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 303 S River Farm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 303 S River Farm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 S River Farm Drive offers parking.
Does 303 S River Farm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 S River Farm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 S River Farm Drive have a pool?
No, 303 S River Farm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 S River Farm Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 S River Farm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 S River Farm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 S River Farm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 S River Farm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 S River Farm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

