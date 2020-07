Amenities

GREAT LOCATION!!! Top-ranked Schools! Close to Shopping, Restaurants, and Parks! Walking distance to Schools! Seize the opportunity & Come see Your Gorgeous well Maintained Home Today! The kitchen opens to the spacious inviting family room! Bright and Open Style Floor Plan! Gracious private living room or first-floor study! Master has a huge walk-in closet and fully appointed master bath w/dual vanity & separate tub/shower.