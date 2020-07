Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Totally renovated home in the heart of Johns Creek! New hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, new tile, new updated lighting. Beautifully vaulted family room open to loft above. Oversized private master suite has a huge walk in closet. Lots of windows. Private backyard. Conveniently located close to shopping and schools. Great house for entertaining! Truly an AMAZING house!