225 Masters View Court

A Johns Creek home in culdesac with an extra-long driveway. The home is in the Northview school district. Walking distance to Emory Hospital, Findley Oaks elementary as well as shopping and golf. The home features 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths. A large bedroom on the main as well as a full bathroom for family or friends that want a little extra privacy or have difficulty with stairs. The kitchen is set-up for entertaining with a double oven, Travertine floors and a gas stovetop that faces the family room with plenty of seating to enjoy family or guests while you cook.