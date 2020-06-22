215 Caswyck Trace 215

Amenities

garbage disposal gym some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Unit 215 Available 07/20/20 2 Bed Rooms, in good schools district - Property Id: 297812



$1575 security deposit is a gift for the new tenant !



Located in a well maintained gated community with lots of desirable amenities. Wonderful location in Johns Creek . Close to all what you need, groceries, gas stations, parks, etc.

Apartment is centrally ACed and in good condition and ready for move in.

Schools in this area are amazing; Ocee Elementary (8/10), Tailor Road Middle (9/10), and Chattahoochee High school (9/10).

Monthly rent is $1679.

Hurry up before it's gone.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297812

Property Id 297812



(RLNE5847942)