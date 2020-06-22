All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 215 Caswyck Trace 215.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
215 Caswyck Trace 215
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

215 Caswyck Trace 215

215 Caswyck Trace · (470) 504-3386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

215 Caswyck Trace, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 215 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
gym
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Unit 215 Available 07/20/20 2 Bed Rooms, in good schools district - Property Id: 297812

$1575 security deposit is a gift for the new tenant !

Located in a well maintained gated community with lots of desirable amenities. Wonderful location in Johns Creek . Close to all what you need, groceries, gas stations, parks, etc.
Apartment is centrally ACed and in good condition and ready for move in.
Schools in this area are amazing; Ocee Elementary (8/10), Tailor Road Middle (9/10), and Chattahoochee High school (9/10).
Monthly rent is $1679.
Hurry up before it's gone.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297812
Property Id 297812

(RLNE5847942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Caswyck Trace 215 have any available units?
215 Caswyck Trace 215 has a unit available for $1,679 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Caswyck Trace 215 have?
Some of 215 Caswyck Trace 215's amenities include garbage disposal, gym, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Caswyck Trace 215 currently offering any rent specials?
215 Caswyck Trace 215 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Caswyck Trace 215 pet-friendly?
No, 215 Caswyck Trace 215 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 215 Caswyck Trace 215 offer parking?
No, 215 Caswyck Trace 215 does not offer parking.
Does 215 Caswyck Trace 215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Caswyck Trace 215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Caswyck Trace 215 have a pool?
No, 215 Caswyck Trace 215 does not have a pool.
Does 215 Caswyck Trace 215 have accessible units?
No, 215 Caswyck Trace 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Caswyck Trace 215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Caswyck Trace 215 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Caswyck Trace 215 have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Caswyck Trace 215 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 215 Caswyck Trace 215?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity