200 Azalea Cove Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Best short term rental on the market - zoned for top schools. This is perfect for someone who just needs to rent until the end of the school year. Incredible home. Homes in this neighborhood often rent for 5000 a month plus, but owner is willing to rent short -term to the perfect tenant. Tenant's furniture must show well in this home and tenant must agree to allow the home to be shown (with 24 hour notice) the last 3 months of the lease. Owner has never had a pet in this home. Owner will continue to maintain the pool.landscaping, HOA. and trash.