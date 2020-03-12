175 SESSINGHAM Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

4 Bedroom Family House on Basement in Johns Creek / Alpharetta w/ Award Winning Findley Oaks ES / Taylor Road MS / Chattahoochee HS; Granite Kitchen w/ Cherry Cabinets; A Very Useful Finished Living Space in Basement For Home Office & Entertainment; Deck Overlooking Private Fenced Backyard; Convenient to Alpharetta / Milton / Windward / Johns Creek / Sugarloaf / Duluth / Peachtree Corners / Norcross; Swim / Tennis Nbrhd w/ Playground; Multi Year Lease Available for Such Convenient Location / North Fulton Schools! Available the Week of 06/16; Sorry - NOT Pet Friendly