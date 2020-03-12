175 Sessingham Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30005 Wellington
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
4 Bedroom Family House on Basement in Johns Creek / Alpharetta w/ Award Winning Findley Oaks ES / Taylor Road MS / Chattahoochee HS; Granite Kitchen w/ Cherry Cabinets; A Very Useful Finished Living Space in Basement For Home Office & Entertainment; Deck Overlooking Private Fenced Backyard; Convenient to Alpharetta / Milton / Windward / Johns Creek / Sugarloaf / Duluth / Peachtree Corners / Norcross; Swim / Tennis Nbrhd w/ Playground; Multi Year Lease Available for Such Convenient Location / North Fulton Schools! Available the Week of 06/16; Sorry - NOT Pet Friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
