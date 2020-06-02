150 Stoney Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill guest suite tennis court

Lease Purchase considered. Best Location in Alpharetta. Top Rated Barnwell Elementary. New Hardwood Floors throughout, New fresh Paint, Monarch Custom Front Wrought Iron Doors. Open Floor Plan featuring enormous Chefs Kitchen that opens to Keeping Room, Two Story Foyer and Grand Room,Formal Dining Room, Guest Suite on Main, Screened Porch & level walk out backyard with privacy! Upstairs Master Bedroom suite with fireplace and Spacious secondary bedrooms. Finished terrace level with bedroom, full bath, Rec Room and Media Space.HOA maintains lawn, Swim/Tennis community.