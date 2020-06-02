All apartments in Johns Creek
150 Stoney Ridge Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:31 AM

150 Stoney Ridge Drive

150 Stoney Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

150 Stoney Ridge Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
tennis court
Lease Purchase considered. Best Location in Alpharetta. Top Rated Barnwell Elementary. New Hardwood Floors throughout, New fresh Paint, Monarch Custom Front Wrought Iron Doors. Open Floor Plan featuring enormous Chefs Kitchen that opens to Keeping Room, Two Story Foyer and Grand Room,Formal Dining Room, Guest Suite on Main, Screened Porch & level walk out backyard with privacy! Upstairs Master Bedroom suite with fireplace and Spacious secondary bedrooms. Finished terrace level with bedroom, full bath, Rec Room and Media Space.HOA maintains lawn, Swim/Tennis community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Stoney Ridge Drive have any available units?
150 Stoney Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 150 Stoney Ridge Drive have?
Some of 150 Stoney Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Stoney Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 Stoney Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Stoney Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 150 Stoney Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 150 Stoney Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 150 Stoney Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 150 Stoney Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Stoney Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Stoney Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 150 Stoney Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 150 Stoney Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 150 Stoney Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Stoney Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Stoney Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Stoney Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Stoney Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
