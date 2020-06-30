All apartments in Johns Creek
145 Plantation Court
145 Plantation Court

145 Plantation Court · No Longer Available
Location

145 Plantation Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great location in subdivision! Home located near pool, basketball & tennis court. Rooms of this property are rented individually. 1 bedroom 1 bath available in basement with refrigerator and pantry. All hardwood floors throughout basement and main level. Home features furnished dinning and living room with access to game room in basement, washer & dryer available. Garage is available for an additional $50 a month. Utilities will be split 3 ways and owner is requiring credit score of 580+, first month security deposit, 2 most recent pay stubs and W2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Plantation Court have any available units?
145 Plantation Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 145 Plantation Court have?
Some of 145 Plantation Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Plantation Court currently offering any rent specials?
145 Plantation Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Plantation Court pet-friendly?
No, 145 Plantation Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 145 Plantation Court offer parking?
Yes, 145 Plantation Court offers parking.
Does 145 Plantation Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Plantation Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Plantation Court have a pool?
Yes, 145 Plantation Court has a pool.
Does 145 Plantation Court have accessible units?
No, 145 Plantation Court does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Plantation Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Plantation Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Plantation Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Plantation Court does not have units with air conditioning.

