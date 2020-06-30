145 Plantation Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool garage tennis court

Great location in subdivision! Home located near pool, basketball & tennis court. Rooms of this property are rented individually. 1 bedroom 1 bath available in basement with refrigerator and pantry. All hardwood floors throughout basement and main level. Home features furnished dinning and living room with access to game room in basement, washer & dryer available. Garage is available for an additional $50 a month. Utilities will be split 3 ways and owner is requiring credit score of 580+, first month security deposit, 2 most recent pay stubs and W2.