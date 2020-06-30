12785 Wyngate Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN Master on Main in John's Creek Gated Community. Great Schools! Location, Location! Located in Heart of Johns Creek/Alpharetta, close to shopping and GA 400. Master on Main with Two Story Foyer. Open Floorplan with Separate Living Rm & Dining Rm. Ideal for Entertaining. Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite & Stained Cabinets opens to Family Rm. Huge Sunroom & Breakfast Area. Great Upper-Level Space w/Loft plus 3 Bedrooms & 2 full Baths. Great Community with Private Park. Rental includes LAWN CARE.