Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:06 PM

12785 Wyngate Trl

12785 Wyngate Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12785 Wyngate Trail, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN Master on Main in John's Creek Gated Community. Great Schools! Location, Location! Located in Heart of Johns Creek/Alpharetta, close to shopping and GA 400. Master on Main with Two Story Foyer. Open Floorplan with Separate Living Rm & Dining Rm. Ideal for Entertaining. Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite & Stained Cabinets opens to Family Rm. Huge Sunroom & Breakfast Area. Great Upper-Level Space w/Loft plus 3 Bedrooms & 2 full Baths. Great Community with Private Park. Rental includes LAWN CARE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12785 Wyngate Trl have any available units?
12785 Wyngate Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 12785 Wyngate Trl have?
Some of 12785 Wyngate Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12785 Wyngate Trl currently offering any rent specials?
12785 Wyngate Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12785 Wyngate Trl pet-friendly?
No, 12785 Wyngate Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 12785 Wyngate Trl offer parking?
Yes, 12785 Wyngate Trl offers parking.
Does 12785 Wyngate Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12785 Wyngate Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12785 Wyngate Trl have a pool?
No, 12785 Wyngate Trl does not have a pool.
Does 12785 Wyngate Trl have accessible units?
No, 12785 Wyngate Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 12785 Wyngate Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12785 Wyngate Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 12785 Wyngate Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12785 Wyngate Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

