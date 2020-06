Amenities

hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Casey Wen at (510) 882-9306. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6733864 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Alpharetta Home! The main floor's hardwood flooring have been re-varnished along with the cabinets through out the house. This lovely 6 bedroom home has been touched up from top to bottom, and looks brand new. Located in a great school district the house is centrally location makes it a easy commute to anywhere you want to go. Act quickly or you might lose your chance at this wonderful home.