Johns Creek, GA
12240 Cameron Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

12240 Cameron Drive

12240 Cameron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12240 Cameron Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6567970 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Ashton Woods home. The Home is in prestigious Johns Creek! Desirable location with top schools; Shakerag, River Trail and Northview! The home is on Basement! 4 sides brick with cedar front porch, SS upgraded appliances, hardwood floor on the main level, carpet on the second floor. All bathrooms are upgraded with walk in shower and customized tile flooring. Screen porch with extended deck, plenty rooms for all events. The home is located in Cul De Sac, lots of privacy. Multiple-year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12240 Cameron Drive have any available units?
12240 Cameron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 12240 Cameron Drive have?
Some of 12240 Cameron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12240 Cameron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12240 Cameron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12240 Cameron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12240 Cameron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 12240 Cameron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12240 Cameron Drive offers parking.
Does 12240 Cameron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12240 Cameron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12240 Cameron Drive have a pool?
No, 12240 Cameron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12240 Cameron Drive have accessible units?
No, 12240 Cameron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12240 Cameron Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12240 Cameron Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12240 Cameron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12240 Cameron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

