12240 Cameron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6567970 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful Ashton Woods home. The Home is in prestigious Johns Creek! Desirable location with top schools; Shakerag, River Trail and Northview! The home is on Basement! 4 sides brick with cedar front porch, SS upgraded appliances, hardwood floor on the main level, carpet on the second floor. All bathrooms are upgraded with walk in shower and customized tile flooring. Screen porch with extended deck, plenty rooms for all events. The home is located in Cul De Sac, lots of privacy. Multiple-year lease preferred.